Human Rights Observatory

Sexual health is an extra struggle for women with disabilities: findings from 10 African countries

By Obasanjo Bolarinwa, Senior lecturer, York St John University
Aliu Mohammed, Lecturer in Nursing and Public Health, University of Energy and Natural Resources
Clifford Obby Odimegwu, Professor, University of the Witwatersrand
Even after more than three decades of global efforts to promote inclusive sexual and reproductive health policies, many women with disabilities in Africa still face serious challenges. Their rights are often overlooked, and they have limited access to contraception and other essential services.

Lack of access to sexual health knowledge or contraception doesn’t happen in a vacuum. It is driven by factors like poverty, gender inequality, limited education, and cultural or legal norms.


© The Conversation -
