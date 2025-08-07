The science of starvation: this is what happens to your body when it’s deprived of food
By Ola Anabtawi, Assistant Professor Department of Nutrition and Food Technology, An-Najah National University
Berta Valente, PhD candidate in Public Health at the Faculty of Medicine, Universidade do Porto
Hunger exists on a spectrum. On the one end is food insecurity, where people are forced to adjust to fewer meals. As food becomes scarce, the body consumes its own reserves. The journey from hunger to starvation starts with a drop in energy levels, then the body breaks down fat, then muscle. Eventually, critical organs begin to fail.
From undernourishment, to acute malnutrition and finally starvation, the process reaches a point where the body can no longer…
