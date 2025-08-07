Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The science of starvation: this is what happens to your body when it’s deprived of food

By Ola Anabtawi, Assistant Professor Department of Nutrition and Food Technology, An-Najah National University
Berta Valente, PhD candidate in Public Health at the Faculty of Medicine, Universidade do Porto
Hunger exists on a spectrum. On the one end is food insecurity, where people are forced to adjust to fewer meals. As food becomes scarce, the body consumes its own reserves. The journey from hunger to starvation starts with a drop in energy levels, then the body breaks down fat, then muscle. Eventually, critical organs begin to fail.

From undernourishment, to acute malnutrition and finally starvation, the process reaches a point where the body can no longer…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Weight loss jabs and cancer risk: here’s what you need to know about the research so far
~ A Bermuda stalagmite reveals how the Gulf Stream shifted – and what it might do as the climate changes further
~ Technology has fuelled overtourism – now it could also help to stem the tide
~ COVID, the flu and other viral infections can re-awaken dormant breast cancer cells, new study in mice shows
~ Why do people riot?
~ The great unknown romance of writer E.F. Benson’s life – Fred and George, a love story hidden in letters
~ Trump poised to meet Putin to discuss Ukraine – but Zelensky set to be left on the sidelines
~ Elon Musk’s plans for a new political party will likely be derailed by a US political system hostile to new voices
~ Australia can hit an 85% emissions cut by 2035 – if government and business seize the moment
~ Friday essay: Trump and Kennedy are destroying global science. Even Einstein questioned facts – but there’s a method to it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2025 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS