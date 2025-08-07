Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Perito Moreno became the world’s first superstar glacier – but now it’s set to disappear

By Neil Glasser, Professor of Physical Geography, Aberystwyth University
Glaciar Perito Moreno was once considered a rarity: one of Patagonia’s only stable glaciers. But scientists have found the glacier is now in sudden and probably irreversible retreat – and this collapse is a warning for the world’s remaining ice.

Perito Moreno is unusually accessible for such a large and spectacular glacier, with nearly 700,000 visitors a year. Fed by abundant snowfall high up in the Andes, the glacier descends through…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
