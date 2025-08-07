Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A toxicologist’s guide to poison ivy’s itch and bee stings’ burning pain – 2 examples of nature’s chemical warfare

By Christopher P. Holstege, Professor of Emergency Medicine and Pediatrics, University of Virginia
Sandra H. Nixon, Fellow in the Division of Medical Toxicology, University of Virginia
Enjoying the outdoors carries the danger of running into nature’s less-friendly side: toxic plants and animals.

As toxicologists at the University of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Poison Center, we see many patients each year suffering from itchy rashes from poison ivy and stings from wasps or bees.

Plants and animals deploy toxins most often in order to defend themselves. Learning how they do that and what happens when the human body…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Israel destroys Palestine’s last surviving seed bank, echoing a colonial legacy of erasure
~ Transgender, nonbinary and disabled people more likely to view AI negatively, study shows
~ Teen drivers face unique challenges during ‘100 deadliest days’ of summer, but safety measures can make a difference
~ As the Colorado River slowly dries up, states angle for influence over future water rights
~ ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ is attracting huge audiences worldwide – young Philadelphians told us K-pop culture inspires innocence, joy and belonging
~ Understanding key terms swirling around Alligator Alcatraz and immigration enforcement in the US
~ Gaza isn’t the first time US officials have downplayed atrocities by American-backed regimes – genocide scholars found similar strategies used from East Timor to Guatemala to Yemen
~ Vaccines hold tantalizing promise in the fight against dementia
~ RFK Jr is wrong about mRNA vaccines – a scientist explains how they make COVID less deadly
~ The five best films about women footballers – from Gregory’s Girl to Bend it Like Beckham
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter