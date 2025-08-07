‘KPop Demon Hunters’ is attracting huge audiences worldwide – young Philadelphians told us K-pop culture inspires innocence, joy and belonging
By A. Stefanie Ruiz, Assistant Professor in Nonprofit Leadership, College of Behavioral, Social and Health Sciences, Clemson University
Femida Handy, Professor of Social Policy at the School of Social Policy and Practice, University of Pennsylvania
Sunwoo Park, Ph.D. Student in Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Management, Clemson University
“Born with voices that could drive back the darkness,” the character Celine, a former K-pop idol, narrates at the start of Netflix’s new release “KPop Demon Hunters.” “Our music ignites the soul and brings people together.”
The breakout success of “KPop Demon Hunters,” Netflix’s most-watched original animated film, highlights how “hallyu,” or the Korean Wave, keeps expanding its pop…
- Thursday, August 7, 2025