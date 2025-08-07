Gaza isn’t the first time US officials have downplayed atrocities by American-backed regimes – genocide scholars found similar strategies used from East Timor to Guatemala to Yemen
By Jeff Bachman, Associate Professor, Department of Peace, Human Rights & Cultural Relations, American University School of International Service
Esther Brito Ruiz, Adjunct Instructor, American University School of International Service
US officials have used a number of rhetorical strategies – ways of talking about something – to distance the country from, and avoid responsibility for, atrocities committed by those it supports.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, August 7, 2025