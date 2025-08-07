As protesters and politicians call for the closure of asylum hotels, what are the alternatives?
By Giorgia Doná, Professor of Forced Migration and Co-director of the Centre for Migration, Refugees and Belonging, University of East London
Charlotte Sanders, Lecturer in Anthropology, SOAS, University of London
Paolo Novak, Lecturer, Development Studies, SOAS, University of London
Anti-migration protesters and counterprotesters have clashed in recent weeks outside of hotels housing asylum seekers. While the protests have not reached the violent scale of the riots in summer 2024, a number of people have been arrested on charges related to violent disorder. Councillors…
© The Conversation
