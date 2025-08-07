Tolerance.ca
Türkiye: 53 Pride March participants must be acquitted and those arbitrarily detained must be released

By Amnesty International
Fifty-three people, including three activists who have been arbitrarily detained for more than a month, are due to stand trial in Türkiye tomorrow on charges related to June’s banned Istanbul LGBTI Pride march. Ahead of the start of the trial, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for Europe, Dinushika Dissanayake, said:  “These prosecutions mark an alarming escalation in the […] The post Türkiye: 53 Pride March participants must be acquitted and those arbitrarily detained must be released appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


