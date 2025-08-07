Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gaza: Israeli School Strikes Magnify Civilian Peril

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Al-Zeitoun C school in Gaza City, which an Israeli airstrike hit on September 21, 2024, killing at least 34 displaced Palestinians, including at least 21 children, who were sheltering there. © 2024 Dawoud Abo Alkas/Anadolu via Getty Images Israeli forces’ deadly attacks on schools sheltering Palestinian civilians highlight the absence of safe places for displaced people, the vast majority of Gaza’s population.Hundreds of Israeli attacks since October 2023 have struck over 500 school buildings, many used as shelters, killing hundreds of civilians and causing significant…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
