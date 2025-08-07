Tolerance.ca
I entered an exhibition about North Terrace on North Terrace, and saw the precinct anew

By Sasha Grbich, Undertaking a PhD in Art History, Flinders University
North Terrace: worlds in relief, currently showing at the Samstag Museum of Art, offers visitors the chance to travel to different worlds while walking down the same street.

Curator Jasmin Stephens brings together contemporary artists from South Australia, New South Wales and Singapore who respond to the North Terrace cultural precinct in conversation with the work of Narungga poet and researcher Natalie Harkin.

The artists offer visitors to the exhibition the chance to see this precinct of colonial civic, cultural and military buildings from different perspectives, some…The Conversation


