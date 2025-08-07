Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can I eat instant noodles every day? What does it do to my health?

By Lauren Ball, Professor of Community Health and Wellbeing, The University of Queensland
Emily Burch, Accredited Practising Dietitian and Lecturer, Southern Cross University
Pui Ting Wong (Pearl), PhD Candidate, Culinary Education and Adolescents' Wellbeing, The University of Queensland
While instant noodles offer comfort and familiarity, their nutritional profile has room for improvement. You can upgrade your bowl with a few easy additions.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
