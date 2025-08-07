Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Changes are brewing in the Indian Ocean. Does this mean Australia should get ready for a soggy spring?

By Andrew King, Associate Professor in Climate Science, ARC Centre of Excellence for 21st Century Weather, The University of Melbourne
As spring in Australia nears and the days get longer, you might be wondering what the rest of the year holds for our weather.

There are signs that changes in the Indian Ocean will bring a few wet months to our part of the world. Specifically, the Indian ocean may be entering a negative “dipole” phase.

When this happens, the tropical eastern part of the ocean is warmer than average, and the tropical western part is cooler than average.

These conditions influence moisture levels and affect circulation…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
