Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vietnam: Free Imprisoned Activists at Medical Risk

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Vietnamese activists, from left to right: Can Thi Theu and Le Dinh Luong.  © 2025 Private (New York) – The Vietnamese government should immediately release two wrongfully imprisoned activists who have developed serious health problems in prison, Human Rights Watch said today.Can Thi Theu, 63, a land rights activist, was recently hospitalized for abdominal pain and fever. Le Dinh Luong, 59, a pro-democracy campaigner, suffers from spinal degeneration and chronic stomach pain. Neither has received adequate medical care while incarcerated and both need…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Macao: Ex-Lawmaker Held on National Security Charge
~ Climate-fuelled El Niño events are devastating butterflies, beetles and other tropical insects
~ Why Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle campaign is part of a wider cultural backlash
~ ‘Slutty little glasses’: men’s eyewear fashion is the history of seeing – and being seen
~ DR Congo: Armed Group Massacres Dozens in Church
~ Ceasefire in doubt as Rwanda-backed rebels kill hundreds in eastern DR Congo
~ These jobs will thrive – but others may vanish – as AI transforms Australia’s workforce
~ Is Israel committing genocide in Gaza? We asked 5 legal and genocide experts how to interpret the violence
~ Australia has ministers for seniors and youth. So why not a minister for children?
~ Still throwing shrimp on the barbie: why is Tourism Australia’s advertising stuck in 1984?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter