Human Rights Observatory

Climate-fuelled El Niño events are devastating butterflies, beetles and other tropical insects

By Nigel Stork, Emeritus Professor in the Centre for Planetary Health and Food Security, Griffith University
Adam Sharp, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Invertebrate Ecology and Conservation, University of Hong Kong
Insects are arguably the most important animals on the planet. Their variety is unparalleled in nature, and they carry out vital tasks such as pollinating plants and providing food for other animals.

But all is not well in the insect world. Research over the last few years has shown sustained declines in insect species and numbers. It appeared Earth was witnessing a global-scale crash in insects…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
