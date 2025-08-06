Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle campaign is part of a wider cultural backlash

By Meaghan Furlano, PhD Student, Sociology, Western University
With its celebration of Sydney Sweeney’s conventionally attractive appearance, American Eagle has reintroduced the ‘traditional’ feminine figure loudly and proudly.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Climate-fuelled El Niño events are devastating butterflies, beetles and other tropical insects
~ ‘Slutty little glasses’: men’s eyewear fashion is the history of seeing – and being seen
~ DR Congo: Armed Group Massacres Dozens in Church
~ Ceasefire in doubt as Rwanda-backed rebels kill hundreds in eastern DR Congo
~ These jobs will thrive – but others may vanish – as AI transforms Australia’s workforce
~ Is Israel committing genocide in Gaza? We asked 5 legal and genocide experts how to interpret the violence
~ Australia has ministers for seniors and youth. So why not a minister for children?
~ Still throwing shrimp on the barbie: why is Tourism Australia’s advertising stuck in 1984?
~ Tiny homes could help ease the housing crisis, but councils are dragging their feet
~ Why alcohol policies miss those at the highest risk from drinking
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter