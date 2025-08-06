Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

‘Slutty little glasses’: men’s eyewear fashion is the history of seeing – and being seen

By Lorinda Cramer, Lecturer, Cultural Heritage and Museum Studies, Deakin University
If you’ve been on the internet lately, chances are you’ve heard an intriguing – and perhaps even startling – descriptor applied to men’s eyewear: “slutty little glasses”.

Coined by online creator and culture critic Blakely Thornton, the term was earlier used to describe the fashionable wire-framed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
