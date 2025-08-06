Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

DR Congo: Armed Group Massacres Dozens in Church

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The burial of people killed by the Allied Democratic Forces armed group at a church in Komanda, Ituri province, in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, July 28, 2025.  © 2025 Reuters/Stringer (Nairobi) – The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) armed group killed more than 40 people, including several children, with guns and machetes during a nighttime church gathering on July 26-27, 2025, in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Human Rights Watch said today. Several other children were abducted and remain missing.The Ugandan-led ADF pledged allegiance to the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
