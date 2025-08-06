Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

These jobs will thrive – but others may vanish – as AI transforms Australia’s workforce

By Janine Dixon, Director, Centre of Policy Studies, Victoria University
James Lennox, Senior Research Fellow, Centre of Policy Studies (CoPS), Victoria University
The Commonwealth Bank of Australia made headlines when it announced last week it would cut 45 call centre jobs, thanks to the introduction of an AI chatbot.

This only added fuel to ongoing speculation – and some alarmism – about how artificial intelligence (AI) is going to transform the world of work in Australia.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
