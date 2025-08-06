Is Israel committing genocide in Gaza? We asked 5 legal and genocide experts how to interpret the violence
By Melanie O'Brien, Associate Professor in International Law, The University of Western Australia
Ben Saul, Challis Chair of International Law, Sydney Law School, University of Sydney
Eyal Mayroz, Senior Lecturer in Peace and Conflict Studies, University of Sydney
Paul James, Professor of Globalization and Cultural Diversity, Western Sydney University
Shannon Bosch, Associate Professor (Law), Edith Cowan University
In January 2024, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued a provisional ruling in a case brought by South Africa against Israel, alleging genocide in Gaza. The court found Palestinians have a “plausible” right to protection from genocide in Gaza and that Israel must take all measures to prevent a genocide from occurring.
Since then, United…
- Wednesday, August 6, 2025