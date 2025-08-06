Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is Israel committing genocide in Gaza? We asked 5 legal and genocide experts how to interpret the violence

By Melanie O'Brien, Associate Professor in International Law, The University of Western Australia
Ben Saul, Challis Chair of International Law, Sydney Law School, University of Sydney
Eyal Mayroz, Senior Lecturer in Peace and Conflict Studies, University of Sydney
Paul James, Professor of Globalization and Cultural Diversity, Western Sydney University
Shannon Bosch, Associate Professor (Law), Edith Cowan University
In January 2024, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued a provisional ruling in a case brought by South Africa against Israel, alleging genocide in Gaza. The court found Palestinians have a “plausible” right to protection from genocide in Gaza and that Israel must take all measures to prevent a genocide from occurring.

Since then, United…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
