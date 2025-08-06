Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia has ministers for seniors and youth. So why not a minister for children?

By Kate Fitz-Gibbon, Professor (Practice), Faculty of Business and Economics, Monash University
Child safety and wellbeing is never far from the headlines, and no more so than recently, with shocking allegations of child sexual abuse in childcare centres.

These revelations have sparked much-needed national conversations about how we can better protect children. They have also…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
