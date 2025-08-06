Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why alcohol policies miss those at the highest risk from drinking

By Amy Pennay, Senior Research Fellow and Deputy Director, Centre for Alcohol Policy Research, La Trobe University
Campaigns designed to help us cut back on alcohol don’t always reach those most at risk of harm. Here’s what we should be doing instead.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ DR Congo: Armed Group Massacres Dozens in Church
~ Ceasefire in doubt as Rwanda-backed rebels kill hundreds in eastern DR Congo
~ These jobs will thrive – but others may vanish – as AI transforms Australia’s workforce
~ Is Israel committing genocide in Gaza? We asked 5 legal and genocide experts how to interpret the violence
~ Australia has ministers for seniors and youth. So why not a minister for children?
~ Still throwing shrimp on the barbie: why is Tourism Australia’s advertising stuck in 1984?
~ Tiny homes could help ease the housing crisis, but councils are dragging their feet
~ Body rolls and headbanging: we found cockatoos have 30 different dance moves
~ Butterflies, beetles and other tropical insects are being devastated by climate-fuelled El Niño events
~ ‘Bookshelf wealth’ is a TikTok trend, Dua Lipa’s reading Helen Garner. But books have signified taste for centuries
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter