Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Big changes to NCEA and polytechs must deliver the skills NZ urgently needs

By Lisa Maurice-Takerei, Senior Lecturer in Education, Auckland University of Technology
Filling the skills gap through immigration denies young New Zealanders a pathway to meaningful employment. Only proper vocational training reform can fix that.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ DR Congo: Armed Group Massacres Dozens in Church
~ Ceasefire in doubt as Rwanda-backed rebels kill hundreds in eastern DR Congo
~ These jobs will thrive – but others may vanish – as AI transforms Australia’s workforce
~ Is Israel committing genocide in Gaza? We asked 5 legal and genocide experts how to interpret the violence
~ Australia has ministers for seniors and youth. So why not a minister for children?
~ Still throwing shrimp on the barbie: why is Tourism Australia’s advertising stuck in 1984?
~ Tiny homes could help ease the housing crisis, but councils are dragging their feet
~ Why alcohol policies miss those at the highest risk from drinking
~ Body rolls and headbanging: we found cockatoos have 30 different dance moves
~ Butterflies, beetles and other tropical insects are being devastated by climate-fuelled El Niño events
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter