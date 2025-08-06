Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Videos Highlight Urgency for Israeli Hostages’ Release

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Screen grab of August 1, 2025 video published by Hamas’ armed wing showing emaciated 24-year-old Israeli hostage Evyatar David in a tunnel sitting next to a chart that he says tracks his extremely limited food intake. © 2025 Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades/AFP via Getty Images In recent days, two Palestinian armed groups have released videos of hostages that underscore the horrendous conditions they are facing. On August 1, Hamas’ armed wing published two videos showing an emaciated 24-year-old Evyatar David in a tunnel, first sitting next to a chart that he says…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Cameroon Doubles Down on Excluding Opposition Candidate from Elections
~ How to talk to your friends about climate action
~ Wildfire season is starting weeks earlier in California – a new study shows how climate change is driving the expansion
~ Nepali music for an Everest-sized challenge
~ Namibia’s forgotten genocide: how Bushmen were hunted and killed under German colonial rule
~ Somalia’s education crisis: why so few children attend school and what could be done to change that
~ The world’s longest marine heat wave upended ocean life across the Pacific
~ Teenagers no longer answer the phone: is it a lack of manners or a new trend?
~ This stone tool is over 1 million years old. How did its maker get to Sulawesi without a boat?
~ Why bolstering post-secondary education for former youth in care is a wise investment
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter