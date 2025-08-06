Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cameroon Doubles Down on Excluding Opposition Candidate from Elections

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Cameroonian politician Maurice Kamto, newly nominated African Movement for New Independence and Democracy (MANIDEM) presidential candidate, speaks during a press conference in Yaounde on July 19, 2025.  © 2025 AFP via Getty Images On August 5, Cameroon’s Constitutional Council backed the electoral commission’s decision to bar Maurice Kamto, a key opposition leader and challenger to incumbent President Paul Biya, from the country’s upcoming presidential elections. The move threatens the credibility of the electoral process and has triggered yet another…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Videos Highlight Urgency for Israeli Hostages’ Release
~ How to talk to your friends about climate action
~ Wildfire season is starting weeks earlier in California – a new study shows how climate change is driving the expansion
~ Nepali music for an Everest-sized challenge
~ Namibia’s forgotten genocide: how Bushmen were hunted and killed under German colonial rule
~ Somalia’s education crisis: why so few children attend school and what could be done to change that
~ The world’s longest marine heat wave upended ocean life across the Pacific
~ Teenagers no longer answer the phone: is it a lack of manners or a new trend?
~ This stone tool is over 1 million years old. How did its maker get to Sulawesi without a boat?
~ Why bolstering post-secondary education for former youth in care is a wise investment
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter