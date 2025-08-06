Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wildfire season is starting weeks earlier in California – a new study shows how climate change is driving the expansion

By Gavin D. Madakumbura, Postdoctoral Researcher, University of California, Los Angeles
Alex Hall, Professor and Director, UCLA Center for Climate Science, University of California, Los Angeles, University of California, Los Angeles
Fire season is expanding in California, with an earlier start to wildfire activity in most of the state. In parts of the northern mountains, the season is now starting more than 10 weeks earlier than it did in the 1990s, a new study shows.

Atmospheric scientists Gavin Madakumbura and Alex Hall, two authors of the study, explain how climate warming has been driving this trend and why the trend is likely to continue.

What did your study find about how wildfire season is changing?

The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How to talk to your friends about climate action
~ Nepali music for an Everest-sized challenge
~ Namibia’s forgotten genocide: how Bushmen were hunted and killed under German colonial rule
~ Somalia’s education crisis: why so few children attend school and what could be done to change that
~ The world’s longest marine heat wave upended ocean life across the Pacific
~ Teenagers no longer answer the phone: is it a lack of manners or a new trend?
~ This stone tool is over 1 million years old. How did its maker get to Sulawesi without a boat?
~ Why bolstering post-secondary education for former youth in care is a wise investment
~ Animal Farm at 80: George Orwell’s enduring commitment to socialist revolution
~ By changing our diets now, we can avoid the food chaos that climate change is bringing
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter