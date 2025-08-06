Wildfire season is starting weeks earlier in California – a new study shows how climate change is driving the expansion
By Gavin D. Madakumbura, Postdoctoral Researcher, University of California, Los Angeles
Alex Hall, Professor and Director, UCLA Center for Climate Science, University of California, Los Angeles, University of California, Los Angeles
Fire season is expanding in California, with an earlier start to wildfire activity in most of the state. In parts of the northern mountains, the season is now starting more than 10 weeks earlier than it did in the 1990s, a new study shows.
Atmospheric scientists Gavin Madakumbura and Alex Hall, two authors of the study, explain how climate warming has been driving this trend and why the trend is likely to continue.
What did your study find about how wildfire season is changing?…
