Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The world’s longest marine heat wave upended ocean life across the Pacific

By Samuel Starko, Forrest Research Fellow, School of Biological Sciences, The University of Western Australia
Julia K. Baum, Professor of Biology, Department of Biology, University of Victoria
More than a decade since the start of the longest ocean warming event ever recorded, scientists are still working to understand the extent of its impacts. This unprecedented heat wave, nicknamed “The Blob,” stretched thousands of kilometres over North America’s western coastal waters, affecting everything from the smallest plankton to the largest marine mammals.

Between 2014 and 2016, when this heat wave occurred, water temperatures soared between two…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
