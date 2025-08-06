Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

This stone tool is over 1 million years old. How did its maker get to Sulawesi without a boat?

By Adam Brumm, Professor of Archaeology, Griffith University
Basran Burhan, PhD Candidate, Archaeology, Griffith University
Gerrit (Gert) van den Bergh, Researcher in Palaeontology, University of Wollongong
Maxime Aubert, Professor of Archaeological Science, Griffith University
Renaud Joannes-Boyau, Professor in Geochronology and Geochemistry, Southern Cross University
It’s the first evidence that early humans made a formidable sea crossing from the mainland to Sulawesi at least 1 million years ago.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nepali music for an Everest-sized challenge
~ Namibia’s forgotten genocide: how Bushmen were hunted and killed under German colonial rule
~ Somalia’s education crisis: why so few children attend school and what could be done to change that
~ The world’s longest marine heat wave upended ocean life across the Pacific
~ Teenagers no longer answer the phone: is it a lack of manners or a new trend?
~ Why bolstering post-secondary education for former youth in care is a wise investment
~ Animal Farm at 80: George Orwell’s enduring commitment to socialist revolution
~ By changing our diets now, we can avoid the food chaos that climate change is bringing
~ Getting young and old people to dance together boosts health and reduces age discrimination – new research
~ Five ways digital nomads can have a positive impact on the places they travel to for work
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter