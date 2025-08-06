We fed people a milkshake with 130g of fat to see what it did to their brains – here’s what we learned
By Chris Marley, Senior Lecturer in Exercise Physiology, University of South Wales
Damian Bailey, Professor of Physiology and Biochemistry, University of South Wales
A greasy takeaway may seem like an innocent Friday night indulgence. But our recent research suggests even a single high-fat meal could impair blood flow to the brain, potentially increasing the risk of stroke and dementia.
Dietary fat is an important part of our diet. It provides us with a concentrated source of energy, transports vitamins and when stored in the body, protects our organs and helps keep us warm. The two main types of fat that we consume are saturated and unsaturated (monounsaturated…
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 6, 2025