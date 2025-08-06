Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China’s increased military might gives it new weapon in challenging global order

By Tom Harper, Lecturer in International Relations, University of East London
Chinese weapons are starting to show up in the world’s biggest conflict zones, underscoring its technological advancement and investment in this area.

In the 1990s and 2000s, Chinese weapons systems and military equipment were seen as being little more than imitations of old Russian or even Soviet systems. China was largely reliant on exports from Moscow and lacked the capacity to create its own systems.

However, with China’s recent economic…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nepali music for an Everest-sized challenge
~ Namibia’s forgotten genocide: how Bushmen were hunted and killed under German colonial rule
~ Somalia’s education crisis: why so few children attend school and what could be done to change that
~ The world’s longest marine heat wave upended ocean life across the Pacific
~ Teenagers no longer answer the phone: is it a lack of manners or a new trend?
~ This stone tool is over 1 million years old. How did its maker get to Sulawesi without a boat?
~ Why bolstering post-secondary education for former youth in care is a wise investment
~ Animal Farm at 80: George Orwell’s enduring commitment to socialist revolution
~ By changing our diets now, we can avoid the food chaos that climate change is bringing
~ Getting young and old people to dance together boosts health and reduces age discrimination – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter