Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Georgia: Impunity prevails as Mzia Amaghlobeli to be jailed after ill treatment and an unfair trial

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the conviction and two-year imprisonment of prominent Georgian journalist Mzia Amaghlobeli, Denis Krivosheev, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said: “Mzia Amaghlobeli was subjected to a litany of abuses at the hands of the police: verbally assaulted, spat on, injured and then refused medical help. This was admitted by […] The post Georgia: Impunity prevails as Mzia Amaghlobeli to be jailed after ill treatment and an unfair trial appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nature’s underground engineers: how plant roots could save harvests from drought
~ Black Grape: It’s Great When You’re Straight… Yeah at 30 – one of music’s greatest comeback stories
~ Five things I wish everyone knew about weight loss – by an expert in nutrition
~ Philadelphia is using AI-driven cameras to keep bus lanes clear – transparency can help build trust in the system
~ The Druze are a tightly knit community – and the violence in Syria is triggering fears in Lebanon
~ Insurance warning signs in doctors’ offices might discourage patients from speaking openly about their health
~ Where next for Khamenei? After war, Iran’s supreme leader is faced with difficult choices
~ History shows why FEMA is essential in disasters, and how losing independent agency status hurt its ability to function
~ Iron nanoparticles can help treat contaminated water – our team of scientists created them out of expired supplements
~ Youth athletes, not just professionals, may face mental health risks from repeated traumatic brain injuries
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter