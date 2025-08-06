Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nature’s underground engineers: how plant roots could save harvests from drought

By James Le Houx, Emerging Leader Fellow, Science and Technology Facilities Council
Siul Ruiz, Lecturer in Bioengineering and Image Based Modelling, University of Southampton
Ever wondered how a delicate plant root can push its way through hard ground? It’s a feat of engineering happening beneath our feet.

Understanding this process is more important than ever as we face escalating droughts and grapple with compacted farmland that threatens our food security. This compaction, often caused by the weight of heavy farm machinery, makes it much harder for roots…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Georgia: Impunity prevails as Mzia Amaghlobeli to be jailed after ill treatment and an unfair trial
~ Black Grape: It’s Great When You’re Straight… Yeah at 30 – one of music’s greatest comeback stories
~ Five things I wish everyone knew about weight loss – by an expert in nutrition
~ Philadelphia is using AI-driven cameras to keep bus lanes clear – transparency can help build trust in the system
~ The Druze are a tightly knit community – and the violence in Syria is triggering fears in Lebanon
~ Insurance warning signs in doctors’ offices might discourage patients from speaking openly about their health
~ Where next for Khamenei? After war, Iran’s supreme leader is faced with difficult choices
~ History shows why FEMA is essential in disasters, and how losing independent agency status hurt its ability to function
~ Iron nanoparticles can help treat contaminated water – our team of scientists created them out of expired supplements
~ Youth athletes, not just professionals, may face mental health risks from repeated traumatic brain injuries
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter