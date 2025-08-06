Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five things I wish everyone knew about weight loss – by an expert in nutrition

By Rachel Woods, Senior Lecturer in Physiology, University of Lincoln
Weight loss continues to dominate public discourse – often framed as a matter of personal responsibility. But after nearly 15 years working in and around health and nutrition research, I’ve seen how weight is treated differently from almost every other health issue.

People are routinely blamed for their body size, even though robust evidence shows that weight is shaped by a complex mix of genetics, biology, environment and socioeconomic factors. Limited access to affordable healthy food, lack of safe places to exercise, long working hours and chronic stress – all more common in disadvantaged…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
