Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iron nanoparticles can help treat contaminated water – our team of scientists created them out of expired supplements

By Ahmed Ibrahim Yunus, Ph.D. Candidate in Environmental Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology
Joe Frank Bozeman III, Assistant Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering and Public Policy, Georgia Institute of Technology
Today, approximately 1,800,000 acres of land in the United States is used for landfill waste disposal. In terms of volume, the U.S alone generated over 290 million tons of solid waste in 2018, an amount equivalent to about 235,000 Olympic-size swimming pools, assuming an average solid waste density of a half ton per cubic meter.

Roughly 9% – about 26 million tons…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Georgia: Impunity prevails as Mzia Amaghlobeli to be jailed after ill treatment and an unfair trial
~ Nature’s underground engineers: how plant roots could save harvests from drought
~ Black Grape: It’s Great When You’re Straight… Yeah at 30 – one of music’s greatest comeback stories
~ Five things I wish everyone knew about weight loss – by an expert in nutrition
~ Philadelphia is using AI-driven cameras to keep bus lanes clear – transparency can help build trust in the system
~ The Druze are a tightly knit community – and the violence in Syria is triggering fears in Lebanon
~ Insurance warning signs in doctors’ offices might discourage patients from speaking openly about their health
~ Where next for Khamenei? After war, Iran’s supreme leader is faced with difficult choices
~ History shows why FEMA is essential in disasters, and how losing independent agency status hurt its ability to function
~ Youth athletes, not just professionals, may face mental health risks from repeated traumatic brain injuries
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter