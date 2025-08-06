Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Youth athletes, not just professionals, may face mental health risks from repeated traumatic brain injuries

By David B. Sarwer, Professor of Social and Behavioral Sciences, Temple University
The New York City shooter who sought to attack NFL offices said he had a degenerative brain disease, called chronic traumatic encephalopathy, thought to be related to playing contact sports like football.The Conversation


