Embattled ASX set to face beefed-up competition, in bid to boost investment

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission is set to boost the competition faced by the much-criticised ASX in an effort to clear roadblocks for investors and attract more foreign capital to Australia.

ASIC, which regulates companies and financial services, announced on Wednesday it was in the final stages of considering an application from an alternative trading exchange, Cboe.

The proposal would allow initial public offerings on Cboe Australia - allowing companies a further alternative listing option from the ASX - operated by a large global exchange group.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
