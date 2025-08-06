Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ex-lawmaker Au Kam San arrested in Macau's first national security case

By Global Voices East Asia
The EU condemned Au's arrest and stated that the application of national security law marks “the ongoing erosion of political pluralism and freedom of speech in Macau”.


© Global Voices -
