Human Rights Observatory

As Trump lifts sanctions on Myanmar elites, is he eyeing the country’s rare earth reserves?

By Adam Simpson, Senior Lecturer, International Studies, University of South Australia
Myanmar’s generals are planning an election the opposition has slammed as a sham. They could see Trump’s interest in the country as a way of legitimising the polls.The Conversation


