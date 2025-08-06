Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Israeli Forces Occupied, Vandalized Schools

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Damage to a classroom in Naqqoura Intermediate Public School, Lebanon, January 31, 2025. © 2025 Human Rights Watch Israeli forces occupied schools in southern Lebanon during hostilities between September and November 2024 and in the following weeks, used some of them as barracks, and appear to have intentionally vandalized, pillaged, and destroyed school property.The hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah have had a devastating impact on children’s access to education and pillaging of at least two of the schools appears to amount to war crimes.International donors…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The colonizer still lives in Nigeria through me
~ Can music be good company? Research shows it makes our imagination more social
~ UK:  X’s design and policy choices created fertile ground for inflammatory, racist narratives targeting Muslims and migrants following Southport attack
~ Teens are increasingly turning to AI companions, and it could be harming them
~ Is it true foods with a short ingredient list are healthier? A nutrition expert explains
~ How many of Australia’s 2.2 million property investors would lose out under a new plan to curb negative gearing?
~ Back-to-school transitions can trigger stress and anxiety — these 5 books can help
~ How language classes for immigrant students can perpetuate inequity
~ Sleepy birds, quiet dawns: how noisy, bright city nights disrupt and change birdsong
~ When it comes to weapons on Australian streets, do our perceptions match reality?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter