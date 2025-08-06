Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How many of Australia’s 2.2 million property investors would lose out under a new plan to curb negative gearing?

By Martin Duck, Post-Doctoral Research Associate, University of Sydney
The new proposal to phase out tax breaks on more than one investment property would affect around 1% of Australians.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
