Can music be good company? Research shows it makes our imagination more social
By Steffen A. Herff, Leader of the Sydney Music, Mind, & Body Lab, University of Sydney
Ceren Ayyildiz, PhD Candidate, Sydney Music, Mind & Body Lab, University of Sydney
Earlier this year, we asked a group of older adults what music they listened to when feeling lonely, and why. We discovered music was a powerful coping mechanism and source of escapism.
Other studies have also found listeners use music “to keep them company”. Such reports suggest music might be able shape listeners thoughts and imagination to provide social solace.
But can we establish…
