Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can music be good company? Research shows it makes our imagination more social

By Steffen A. Herff, Leader of the Sydney Music, Mind, & Body Lab, University of Sydney
Ceren Ayyildiz, PhD Candidate, Sydney Music, Mind & Body Lab, University of Sydney
Earlier this year, we asked a group of older adults what music they listened to when feeling lonely, and why. We discovered music was a powerful coping mechanism and source of escapism.

Other studies have also found listeners use music “to keep them company”. Such reports suggest music might be able shape listeners thoughts and imagination to provide social solace.

But can we establish…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
