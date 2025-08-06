Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK:  X’s design and policy choices created fertile ground for inflammatory, racist narratives targeting Muslims and migrants following Southport attack

By Amnesty International
Social media platform X, formerly Twitter, played a central role in the spread of false narratives and harmful content which contributed to racist violence against Muslim and migrant communities in the UK, following the tragic murder of three young girls in the town of Southport, Amnesty International has established in a technical explainer which was […] The post UK:  X’s design and policy choices created fertile ground for inflammatory, racist narratives targeting Muslims and migrants following Southport attack  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
