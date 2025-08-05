Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Back-to-school transitions can trigger stress and anxiety — these 5 books can help

By Joanna Pozzulo, Chancellor's Professor, Psychology, Carleton University
Heading back to school can be a stressful time for kids and adults. Here are five evidence-based books that can help you cope with anxiety and stress.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
