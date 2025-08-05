Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Our DNA analysis of 75,000-year-old bones in Arctic caves reveals how animals responded to changing climates

By Samuel Walker, British Academy Postdoctoral Fellow, Zooarchaeology, Bournemouth University
Sanne Boessenkool, Professor of Evolutionary Biology, University of Oslo
As the Arctic warms faster than anywhere else on Earth, animals that have evolved to survive the cold face unprecedented challenges. While scientists are learning more about how modern wildlife responds to environmental change, we still know little about how species coped in the past.

Our new study investigates the oldest-known diverse animal community from the European Arctic, dating back 75,000 years. Preserved deep inside a cave in northern Norway, it offers a rare insight into how Arctic ecosystems functioned…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
