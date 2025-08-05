Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How much protein do you really need? Too much or too little can be harmful

By Dan Baumgardt, Senior Lecturer, School of Physiology, Pharmacology and Neuroscience, University of Bristol
Does anyone else think we’ve all become a bit too protein-obsessed? Once upon a time, we got our protein from meat, fish, dairy and pulses. Now it seems like every consumable product comes loaded with it — from energy bars to protein-packed cereals and baked goods.

I’m surprised no one’s thought of stirring it into their tea for a boost. Oh wait, they have.

That’s not to say I’m anti-protein. Far from it. Protein plays an essential role in


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
