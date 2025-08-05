Feeling unstimulated and apathetic at work? You might be experiencing rustout
By Sabrina Fitzsimons, Co-Director of DCU CREATE (Centre for Collaborative Research Across Teacher Education), Lecturer in Education, Dublin City University
David Smith, Lecturer, School of Applied Social Studies, Robert Gordon University
Tense, overworked employees everywhere will recognise the features of burnout: exhaustion, depersonalisation (feeling detached from others or yourself in the workplace) and a reduced sense of personal accomplishment. It happens when chronic workplace stress isn’t managed appropriately.
At the other end of the stress spectrum is rustout. You may well have experienced…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, August 5, 2025