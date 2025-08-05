Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

I write James Bond novels – here’s why Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight will bring a crackling new intensity to 007

By Kim Sherwood, Lecturer in Creative Writing, University of Edinburgh
Our hero is on his way to confront danger, feign love and give away a little of his soul. As he takes a long plane journey over Europe into enemy territory, he reflects on what his younger self would make of him now: “Would he recognise himself beneath the surface of this man who was tarnished with years of treachery and ruthlessness and fear?”

You would be forgiven for imagining these as the thoughts of Thomas Shelby, screenwriter Steven Knight’s war hero-turned-Peaky Blinders gang leader. Or the meditations of Viggo Mortensen’s Russian mobster with a heart of gold in Knight’s 2007…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Climbing a virtual Everest with the Global Voices community playlist
~ How much protein do you really need? Too much or too little can be harmful
~ Why on Earth is the planet’s day getting shorter?
~ Feeling unstimulated and apathetic at work? You might be experiencing rustout
~ Do elephants make deliberate gestures to ask for things? Our study says yes
~ Sudan’s rebel force has declared a parallel government: what this means for the war
~ South African study finds 4 low-income communities can’t cope with global warming: what needs to change
~ Indonesia has a waste problem. Does China have a solution?
~ View from The Hill: Can Chalmers extract a serious deregulation agenda from reform roundtable?
~ When it comes to finance, ‘normal’ data is actually pretty weird
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter