Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Do elephants make deliberate gestures to ask for things? Our study says yes

By Vesta Eleuteri, PhD candidate, Universität Wien
Elephants were found to gesture intentionally when they wanted humans to give them apples. This trait was thought to exist mainly in primates.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Climbing a virtual Everest with the Global Voices community playlist
~ How much protein do you really need? Too much or too little can be harmful
~ Why on Earth is the planet’s day getting shorter?
~ Feeling unstimulated and apathetic at work? You might be experiencing rustout
~ I write James Bond novels – here’s why Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight will bring a crackling new intensity to 007
~ Sudan’s rebel force has declared a parallel government: what this means for the war
~ South African study finds 4 low-income communities can’t cope with global warming: what needs to change
~ Indonesia has a waste problem. Does China have a solution?
~ View from The Hill: Can Chalmers extract a serious deregulation agenda from reform roundtable?
~ When it comes to finance, ‘normal’ data is actually pretty weird
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter