Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan’s rebel force has declared a parallel government: what this means for the war

By Samir Ramzy, Researcher, Helwan University
Sudan’s south-western city of Nyala in Darfur recently became the centre of a significant political development.

After more than two years of fighting Sudan’s army, an alliance of armed and political groups backed by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces announced the formation of a parallel government on 20 July…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
