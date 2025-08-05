Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South African study finds 4 low-income communities can’t cope with global warming: what needs to change

By Sithabile Hlahla, Researcher, Future Water Institute, University of Cape Town
Low-income communities in Africa have done nothing to cause climate change but are worst affected by climate-related disasters, which are expensive to recover from.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Climbing a virtual Everest with the Global Voices community playlist
~ How much protein do you really need? Too much or too little can be harmful
~ Why on Earth is the planet’s day getting shorter?
~ Feeling unstimulated and apathetic at work? You might be experiencing rustout
~ I write James Bond novels – here’s why Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight will bring a crackling new intensity to 007
~ Do elephants make deliberate gestures to ask for things? Our study says yes
~ Sudan’s rebel force has declared a parallel government: what this means for the war
~ Indonesia has a waste problem. Does China have a solution?
~ View from The Hill: Can Chalmers extract a serious deregulation agenda from reform roundtable?
~ When it comes to finance, ‘normal’ data is actually pretty weird
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter