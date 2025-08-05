Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia has a waste problem. Does China have a solution?

By Hasya Nindita
Social opposition to WTE incineration is currently limited in Indonesia, as the industry is in an elementary phase, but public concerns will likely increase as the market in Indonesia grows.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
